MOSCOW — Latah County District Judge John Judge is granting Bryan Kohberger’s legal team access to the training records of three police officers involved in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

Judge’s written decision was made public nearly a week after Kohberger’s attorneys argued in court that the training records are critical to the case. Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

