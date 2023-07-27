The court records will be sealed in a case where a teenager was charged with a felony following a motion from his attorney.

Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam granted the motion to seal the records in the case of Pierson Z. Rutherford on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Ramalingam told Rutherford’s attorney, Tom Clark, of Clark & Feeney Attorneys at Law, to prepare an order that he would then sign. The motion had no objection from Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.

