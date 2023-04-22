Evans, Bradbury vie for 2nd District judge spot

Michelle Evans

A decision by a judge this week opens the door for Union Gospel Mission of Spokane to proceed with plans for a 96-bed homeless shelter on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans affirmed a reasoned statement that detailed the thinking of the city of Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission for approving a conditional-use permit for the project.

