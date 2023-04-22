A decision by a judge this week opens the door for Union Gospel Mission of Spokane to proceed with plans for a 96-bed homeless shelter on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.
Second District Judge Michelle Evans affirmed a reasoned statement that detailed the thinking of the city of Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission for approving a conditional-use permit for the project.
Barry Barnes, owner of Riverview Marina and Custom Weld Boats, had petitioned in the 2nd District Court for a judicial review of the commission’s decision. His businesses are near the site where the shelter is anticipated to go at 419 Snake River Ave.
“I’m glad that this hurdle is behind us and we can move forward,” said Phil Altmeyer, executive director at UGM in Spokane.
Barnes questioned the commission’s decision on several grounds in court such as its determination that the proposed shelter would not endanger public health and safety.
“The petitioner has presented nothing to this court that was not already considered by the commission with respect to the (conditional use permit) application,” Evans wrote in a memorandum opinion and order on petition for judicial review.
Barnes also asserted during the court proceeding that UGM’s practice of turning away those under the influence of drugs or alcohol would result in a violation of Idaho code that prohibits pedestrians who are under the influence from walking on a public highway.
“The petitioner fails to support this argument with supportive authority to explain how this assertion would prevent the decision made by the commission on this application,” Evans wrote.
Additionally, Barnes took issue in court with a three-minute restriction for citizen testimony that was not imposed on a UGM presentation.
Barnes’ due process rights were not violated because he did not object to that rule during the meeting and didn’t use an option to share information in written comments the commission accepted, Evans wrote.
In upcoming weeks and months, UGM will be working on the next steps to open the shelter, Altmeyer said.
The architectural plans are anticipated to be done in a few weeks, but UGM won’t break ground until it has met a $7 million fundraising goal, he said.
So far UGM has gathered $5.5 million. It is seeking an additional $1.5 million from Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents, who have already given $1.5 million of the total that’s been contributed so far.
If that goal is met, construction could start as early as this fall. The building where UGM had a thrift store would be converted to a dining hall and chapel. A two-story dormitory would be constructed on the same site. It would have separate areas for single men, single women and moms with children.
It would be a “high barrier” facility that would only accept individuals who meet a variety of criteria such as being drug- and alcohol-free. They would have to be willing to follow a daily schedule of structured activities such as doing chores that are designed to help them become self-sufficient.