Judge to decide if AG will pay attorney fees

After dismissing Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s legal effort to block a failed election reform ballot initiative, an Idaho judge is weighing whether Labrador’s office should pay attorney fees for the other side’s legal case.

Attorneys for the Idaho Office of Attorney General and Idahoans for Open Primaries argued their cases to Idaho 4th District Judge Patrick Miller in court Thursday. The judge is expected to issue a decision at a later date.

Much of the arguments in court revolved around whether Labrador had a reasonable basis to pursue legal challenges that sought to block the initiative, Proposition 1, from 2024 general election ballots in Idaho.

If it had passed, the initiative — widely known as the open primaries initiative — would’ve eliminated closed, partisan primary elections in Idaho. The new election structure proposed would have sent the top four primary candidates to a general election where voters could rank candidates in order of preference, through what’s known as ranked-choice voting or instant-runoff voting.

Idaho voters widely rejected the ballot initiative, Proposition 1, in the Nov. 5 election, with over 69% of votes against it, according to unofficial election results.

In his legal challenge, Labrador argued initiative organizers misled some Idaho voters by portraying the initiative as a proposed open primary law when it actually sought broader election reforms.

In court Thursday, Michael Zarian, deputy solicitor general at the Idaho Office of Attorney General, maintained Labrador’s challenge was reasonable.