A federal judge dismissed a TikTok personality’s counterclaims against the University of Idaho professor she accused of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Professor Rebecca Scofield’s attorneys filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, in December following Guillard’s accusations. Guillard, in return, filed her own counterclaims against Scofield.

