Judge upholds order forcing North Idaho College to reinstate President Nick Swayne

Cynthia Meyer

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by North Idaho College Board of Trustee to reconsider an order forcing the college to reinstate its president.

Kootenai County District Court Judge Cynthia Meyer upheld her March 3 preliminary injunction requiring NIC to keep Nick Swayne as president for the remainder of his lawsuit.

