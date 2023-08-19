Jury selection for the first-degree murder trial of James R. Brashear will continue Monday after attorneys questioned a panel of about 50 jurors Friday afternoon.

Jury selection began at 1 p.m. Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was finished for the day at 3:30 p.m. After the prospective jurors were excused, 2nd District Judge Mark Monson spoke with Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and Brashear’s defense attorney, Chris Bugbee, of Spokane, about resuming jury selection Monday. Another panel of jurors will be brought in for questions Monday morning and those who remain from that panel will then join those left from Friday’s panel for final jury selection.