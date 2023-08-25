Jury still mulling Brashear case

James Brashear becomes emotional as he talks about his grandchildren during his testimony in his trial for first degree murder Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A jury ended deliberations Thursday without reaching a verdict as they decide whether James R. Brashear is guilty of first-degree murder or another conviction.

The jury was given the case at about 12:50 p.m. and notified 2nd District Judge Mark Monson around 5 p.m. that it wanted to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. today.

