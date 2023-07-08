Justice Dept. taps E. Washington for efforts to solve MMIP cases

Before the start of the MMIW Bike/Run USA 2021 in Desmet, Idaho Tuesday, the gentle hands of Lovina Louie imprints the symbol of missing and murdered indigenous women and children on the face (THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW ARCHIVE)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of an effort to address a crisis of missing and slain Native Americans, the Department of Justice is focusing new resources on the Northwest, putting a dedicated prosecutor in Eastern Washington and a coordinator in Oregon.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Washington, announced the program June 28. In an interview, she said her office was “thrilled” to be chosen as one of five districts in the nationwide program to prosecute cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, or MMIP.