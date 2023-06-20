One juvenile male was injured in a single-vehicle accident with four other occupants in Clarkston.
Asotin County deputies were dispatched to an accident at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 13th Street. Deputies located a blue Ford F150 with severe damage after hitting the dirt embankment on the west side of the road. The vehicle had five juvenile boys, and four were standing by the pickup. Deputies were directed to a fifth juvenile with severe injuries who had been ejected approximately 30 feet from the pickup, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office distributed Monday.
Deputies began life-saving efforts on the juvenile and he was taken by Lewiston ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, according to the news release.
During the investigation deputies found that the juveniles were driving northbound on 13th Street from State Route 129. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a left-hand corner and lost control. After losing control, the front of the pickup hit the embankment, spinning the truck around to hit the embankment with the rear as well. The vehicle then came to a rest on the pavement back on the roadway, according to the news release.
The names of the individuals aren’t being released because they are juveniles and the crash is still under investigation, according to Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand. Washington State Patrol are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
