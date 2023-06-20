One juvenile male was injured in a single-vehicle accident with four other occupants in Clarkston.

Asotin County deputies were dispatched to an accident at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 13th Street. Deputies located a blue Ford F150 with severe damage after hitting the dirt embankment on the west side of the road. The vehicle had five juvenile boys, and four were standing by the pickup. Deputies were directed to a fifth juvenile with severe injuries who had been ejected approximately 30 feet from the pickup, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office distributed Monday.