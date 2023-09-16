GRANGEVILLE — Last Saturday on K9 Nation’s final weekend on the job, she rode with her handler, Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Chlebowski, of Elk City, up U.S. Highway 12 on routine patrol.

Chlebowski pulled into the Warm Springs parking lot near Powell where several vehicles were parked. Deputies have been keeping an eye on the popular hot springs ever since a family reported a couple of years ago there were people at the pools doing methamphetamines in full view of their children.