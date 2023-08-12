Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — Following an Aug. 1 emergency meeting, the Kamiah city council agreed to the terms of a Rural Development loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to complete the Bryan Drive booster station project.
Amanda Zweifel, USDA loan specialist, attended the meeting via telephone, explaining the terms of the agreement. The need to call an emergency council meeting arose when Zweifel learned that funds not obligated from the various state offices would be pulled back to the national USDA office by Aug. 4.
City staff and contractor Keller Associates, engineering project manager, began working with a USDA loan application after the council voted Jan. 11 to pursue this method of funding.
The decision to pursue the loan follows a favorable judgment at the city’s judicial confirmation hearing Nov. 28, 2022. District Judge Mark Monson, of the 2nd Judicial District, found the project meets the criteria under “ordinary and necessary expenses” exception to Article 8 Section 3 of the Idaho Constitution. This exempts the city from going to voters for approval. Monson’s decision allows the city to pledge its water system revenue and other funds as security for the required payments for the loan.
The booster station improvement project is designed to provide water for the Bryan Drive/Baker Drive neighborhood. The project will also improve the reliability of the city’s entire water system. It includes reconstruction and rehabilitation of the booster station — repacking pumps, water tanks, electrical service and adding a generator to pump water during power outages.
Before asking for judicial confirmation, the city council rejected two previous bids on the projects due to insufficient funds. Supply chain issues and competition drove bid prices much higher than anticipated as previously reported.
Zweifel explained the $1,754,000 loan amount at 2.875% for a 40-year loan. This will result in a $74,370 annual payment beginning one year after loan closing. She said the mayor signing a letter of intent to meet the conditions of the loan allows USDA to set those funds aside for Kamiah.
Kamiah previously received a $280,000 Community Development block grant, $55,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $900 provided by the city towards the project. Project funding totals $2,089,900 with all funding sources combined.
When asked to explain why it is a loan, not a grant, Zweifel said although Kamiah is eligible for grants, these funds are very competitive and Kamiah’s project did not rank high enough. The city may be able to compete for grants for cost overruns if they are needed.
The city will need to pursue interim financing during construction. Zweifel explained this is required for loans greater the $500,000. She said banks lobbied Congress to get a piece of the pie, a chance to earn interest on short-term loans.
“Before Kamiah can go out to bid, you need to make sure finances are in order,” said Zweifel.
The Build America Buy America loan requirement is designed to stimulate the economy.
“Whatever is going to be on the site as a permanent fixture needs to be made in America,” Zweifel said.
City staff and Keller Associates engineers will continue to work with USDA on additional documentation in preparation for putting a contract out for bid.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Rural Library question will go to voters
DAYTON, Wash. — The Columbia County Rural Library District Board (CCRLD) of Trustees called a special meeting Aug. 2 to vote on placing the Library Dissolution Resolution on the November ballot.
The board was brought together to acknowledge and vote on a certified petition, authenticated by Columbia County Auditor Will Hutchens, that it does contain the required signatures to be placed as a resolution to dissolve the library district on the November ballot. “I have here a certified petition with the appropriate number of signatures certified by the auditor,” said CCRLD Trustee Chairman Jay Ball. “We are required to put this on the ballot and we’re going to do so.”
The required number of signatures is 107 which is 10% of the registered voters in unincorporated Columbia County. The petition garnered 163 valid signatures just two days after the initial petition was found insufficient by six signatures.
Ball proceeded to read the resolution requiring the Board of Trustees, in accordance with RCW 27.12.320, to place the referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election. All board members were present for the meeting and voted in favor of the resolution which is then presented to the auditor for the ballot.
Ball announced the members of the required committees who will draft statements for the voters’ guide. Seth Murdock, Marcene Hendrickson and Jude Strode will form the “for” statement and a rebuttal to the “against” statement. Tanya Patton and Deb Fortner will form the “against” statement and a rebuttal to the “for” statement. The initial statements are due to the auditor by Aug. 8 and the rebuttals by Aug. 15.
About 20 were in attendance for the brief meeting, including petition sponsor Jessica Ruffcorn, who remarked it is a shame that it has come to this and a compromise could not be reached. “It’s unfortunate it has come to this when all that had to be done one year ago when the first books were presented was to move them out of the children’s section,” said Ruffcorn. “Interim Director Ellen Brigham recently moved young adult nonfiction, written for 11 to 17-year-olds, in with the adult books, but there still remains about 100 sexually explicit books downstairs in the young adult section and in a low-level parenting section,” she said. “We’ve asked for those books to also be moved in with the adult books but have been told no.”
Brigham said the issue is lack of policy and space to support the move.
Ruffcorn pointed out books have been moved without policy. “The young adult books were moved without policy change,” said Ruffcorn. “Also, at the last board meeting when asked by (Board Trustee) Kevin Rust how many books they purchase per month, she answered about 120 books — books that they make room for.”
— Melissa Gemmell, Dayton Chronicle (Dayton), Thursday