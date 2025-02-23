A 23-year-old man recently arrested for stalking a woman allegedly filmed, messaged and threatened two other women.
Alexis Castro Tapia of Kennewick was arrested on Feb. 11 after sending a series of text messages to the woman, some sexual in nature. She called police after being sent a video of her and her child getting into a car.
As police were investigating the accusation, they learned there were already two existing court orders aimed at stopping Casto Tapia from stalking women.
The Tri-City Herald obtained the petitions for those protection orders and they show a pattern where Castro Tapia allegedly recorded both women, propositioned them and threatened to rape them. The court documents say he twice attempted to attack one woman, but she was able to get away.
He has not faced criminal charges in either of the cases or for violating the protection orders.
The first protection order, requested in 2023, said Castro Tapia spied on a woman and took advantage of times when he knew she was alone to go to her house and harass her. He also would show up at where she worked when he was intoxicated.
This escalated to allegedly trying to rape the woman at her workplace. She was able to escape by pushing the man away and running to a place where she could lock the door.
Less than a week later, he came to the woman’s house. They struggled as he tried to get through the door.
“When I see him around town, I am scared,” the woman wrote.