A 23-year-old man recently arrested for stalking a woman allegedly filmed, messaged and threatened two other women.

Alexis Castro Tapia of Kennewick was arrested on Feb. 11 after sending a series of text messages to the woman, some sexual in nature. She called police after being sent a video of her and her child getting into a car.

As police were investigating the accusation, they learned there were already two existing court orders aimed at stopping Casto Tapia from stalking women.

The Tri-City Herald obtained the petitions for those protection orders and they show a pattern where Castro Tapia allegedly recorded both women, propositioned them and threatened to rape them. The court documents say he twice attempted to attack one woman, but she was able to get away.