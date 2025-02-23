Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
NorthwestFebruary 23, 2025

Kennewick man accused of threatening 2 other women before cyberstalking arrest

Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A 23-year-old man recently arrested for stalking a woman allegedly filmed, messaged and threatened two other women.

Alexis Castro Tapia of Kennewick was arrested on Feb. 11 after sending a series of text messages to the woman, some sexual in nature. She called police after being sent a video of her and her child getting into a car.

As police were investigating the accusation, they learned there were already two existing court orders aimed at stopping Casto Tapia from stalking women.

The Tri-City Herald obtained the petitions for those protection orders and they show a pattern where Castro Tapia allegedly recorded both women, propositioned them and threatened to rape them. The court documents say he twice attempted to attack one woman, but she was able to get away.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He has not faced criminal charges in either of the cases or for violating the protection orders.

The first protection order, requested in 2023, said Castro Tapia spied on a woman and took advantage of times when he knew she was alone to go to her house and harass her. He also would show up at where she worked when he was intoxicated.

This escalated to allegedly trying to rape the woman at her workplace. She was able to escape by pushing the man away and running to a place where she could lock the door.

Less than a week later, he came to the woman’s house. They struggled as he tried to get through the door.

“When I see him around town, I am scared,” the woman wrote.

Related
NorthwestFeb. 23
WA lawmakers push for local wolf management, debate state fl...
NorthwestFeb. 23
31-year-old man struck, killed by semitruck driver near Newp...
NorthwestFeb. 22
Targeted meds are popular in Seattle area
NorthwestFeb. 22
Payette National Forest fires dozens of staff on presidentia...
Related
Spokane Valley mental health clinic to close
NorthwestFeb. 22
Spokane Valley mental health clinic to close
Baumgartner says ‘very clear’ that Russia started war in Ukraine
NorthwestFeb. 21
Baumgartner says ‘very clear’ that Russia started war in Ukraine
Private education bill heads to Little
NorthwestFeb. 20
Private education bill heads to Little
Does WA need a new state flag? Proposed bill would create a state flag redesign committee
NorthwestFeb. 19
Does WA need a new state flag? Proposed bill would create a state flag redesign committee
House calls for raising credit for grocery tax
NorthwestFeb. 15
House calls for raising credit for grocery tax
Man dies in snowmobile accident
NorthwestFeb. 15
Man dies in snowmobile accident
Two more Oregon cats die from bird flu virus in raw food
NorthwestFeb. 15
Two more Oregon cats die from bird flu virus in raw food
Washington looks to raise $1.6 billion from tolls for new I-5 bridge
NorthwestFeb. 15
Washington looks to raise $1.6 billion from tolls for new I-5 bridge
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy