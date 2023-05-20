Kleeburg on the mend from severe illness

A Lewiston city councilor is gradually resuming his normal routine following a more than two-week hospitalization in Boise while he suffered a potentially fatal health crisis.
Jim Kleeburg attended a city council meeting May 13, ending his hiatus from municipal responsibilities that began in mid-April when a bruise in his shoulder developed a sepsis infection.
He plans to be back at his job selling building products to contractors at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston the day after Memorial Day, said Kleeburg, 64.
A prompt, accurate diagnosis along with the skills of all of the medical professionals who treated him and community support are responsible for his recovery, he said.
“I’m getting stronger every day,” he said.
The problem started when he stumbled in the dark heading to the restroom in his home late at night, Kleeburg said.
A few days later, he was running a fever severe enough that he missed two days of work and planned to take it easy at home over the weekend.
But even with rest and a couple of aspirin, the discomfort and pressure in his swelling arm worsened while he was watching golf on television. He and his wife, Sue, decided he needed to go to urgent care.
His blood pressure was so low when the urgent care staff assessed him that they sent him to the emergency room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
At the hospital, they discovered his kidneys were within about two hours of failing, a condition that was beyond the magnitude of what St. Joe’s is equipped to handle, Kleeburg said.
The staff decided to Life-Flight him to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, one of the few hospitals in the Pacific Northwest that had the space, expertise, and equipment to treat him, he said.
His first three days were in intensive care. The infection was so severe that at one stage amputating his arm was a possibility to prevent the infection from reaching his kidneys, Kleeburg said.
He was hospitalized from April 15 through May 3, when he was transferred to an in-patient physical rehabilitation center where he stayed until May 8 in Boise.
He’s back in Lewiston now, and his care is continuing with medical appointments, Kleeburg said.
His spirits have remained strong throughout the ordeal, largely because of the prayers, cards and support from family, friends and community members, he said.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.