Bryan Kohberger lived here: Friends recall murder suspect

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

 AP

Police seized knives, a gun, a cellphone and black masks following a search of the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect’s vehicle and parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County, Pa., list more items that were found during the Dec. 30 arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.