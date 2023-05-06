The attorney for Bryan Kohberger filed a motion Thursday in Latah County 2nd District Court requesting evidence that she has not yet received.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.