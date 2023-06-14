Kohberger case prompts hefty budget request

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson provides what details are available regarding the arrest of Bryan C. Kohberger during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at City Hall in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger was arrested Friday in Effort, Pa. on first degree murder charges.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

As the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office prepares for the trial of the Moscow quadruple murder suspect, it is asking the county for a significant increase in its trial expense budget.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson met with the county commissioners Tuesday to submit his office’s annual budget request. He requested $135,000 for trial expenses, a significant jump from the $15,000 that has been consistently budgeted for that purpose in previous years.