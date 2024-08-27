Kohberger defense may cite autism

Defense lawyers for the man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death in 2022 filed new motions this week suggesting they want to “strike” the death penalty as punishment in his trial in a request linked to “autism spectrum disorder.”

Details in the motion remained unavailable Wednesday and the defense for the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, also made a request to “redact or seal newly filed records.”

It’s unclear how autism fits into the defense’s legal strategy and whether Kohberger himself has ever been diagnosed or tested for autism spectrum disorder.

A gag order prevents many involved in the case from speaking publicly.

Kohberger, 30, faces the death penalty if found guilty at his trial, which is set to begin Aug. 11. He is accused in the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Experts say challenging the death penalty will be difficult in Idaho, where the law does not allow defendants to mount an insanity defense in criminal cases.

“An attempt to suggest that autism-related symptoms would automatically constitute any kind of defense in a criminal case is probably destined to fail,” Dave Leroy, a former Idaho attorney general, told NBC’s “Today” show.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have their own set of motions attempting to limit what the defense can submit at trial.

Prosecutors are asking Ada County Judge Steven Hippler to prohibit the defense from presenting testimony on the neurological and psychiatric evaluation of Kohberger; bar the defense from providing alibi evidence that isn’t given directly by Kohberger; and disallow the defense from offering “alternative perpetrator” evidence or argument without first proving that it is relevant.

Court transcripts recently made public show the defense had questioned police about an unknown individual’s blood DNA that was found on a handrail in the home where the killings occurred and another unknown blood sample on a glove located outside.