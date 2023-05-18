Bryan Kohberger will appear in an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court after being indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.

