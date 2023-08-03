Kohberger says he wasn't at crime scene

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Tuesday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank

MOSCOW — Bryan Kohberger admits he went on a late drive alone around the time of the Nov. 13 quadruple murders in Moscow, but he anticipates witnesses will corroborate he was not at the King Road crime scene that night.

This information was provided in his attorney’s objection to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s earlier motion to compel an alibi defense.

