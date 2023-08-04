Kohberger says he went on a late drive on night of Moscow murders

Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

MOSCOW — Bryan Kohberger admits he went on a late drive alone around the time of the Nov. 13 quadruple murders in Moscow, but he anticipates witnesses will corroborate he was not at the King Road crime scene that night.

This information was provided in his attorney’s objection to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s earlier motion to compel an alibi defense.

