Kohberger team granted grand jury records

Public defender Anne Taylor enters a courtroom for Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case may provide an alibi defense as he awaits trial.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

