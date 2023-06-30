Kohberger team granted grand jury records

Public defender Anne Taylor enters a courtroom for Bryan Kohberger’s arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

 AP

Latah County District Judge John Judge on Wednesday granted Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys access to information about the grand jury proceedings that led to the Moscow quadruple murder suspect’s indictment.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

