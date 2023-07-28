Kohberger seeks indictment dismissal

Attorney Jay Logsdon enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool)

 AP

An attorney for Bryan Kohberger is asking the Latah County District judge to dismiss the grand jury indictment that led to the quadruple murder suspect’s arraignment.

In a 22-page motion filed Tuesday, attorney Jay Logsdon argued the grand jury was misled about the standard of proof required for an indictment.

Tags

Recommended for you