KOOSKIA — A cluster of structures was destroyed when a fire ignited along Fall Avenue in Kooskia on Sunday night.
No one was injured in the blaze, Kooskia Fire Chief Mark Anderson said Monday morning.
KOOSKIA — A cluster of structures was destroyed when a fire ignited along Fall Avenue in Kooskia on Sunday night.
No one was injured in the blaze, Kooskia Fire Chief Mark Anderson said Monday morning.
Four to five structures were destroyed by the fire, and three of those were residences. The remaining structures were shops or outbuildings. There were people in one of the residences when the fire started, but they got out and were uninjured, Anderson said.
The fire was reported to authorities around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
“The houses in this area are old, and there’s a lot of old, dry wood. They’re close together,” Anderson said. “It was very heavily involved by the time we were even called.”
Crews were “actively engaged” in fighting the fire for four to five hours, Anderson said, and were still monitoring the scene and looking for hot spots Monday morning.
Anderson said there was a lot of clutter around the structures, which allowed the fire to spread and made it more difficult to fight.
The total of nine engines and about 40 personnel responded to the fire, Anderson said. Agencies that responded included Kooskia Fire, Kooskia Ambulance, Stites Fire, Ridgerunner Fire, Glenwood/Caribel Fire, Kamiah Fire, Idaho County Sheriff’s Department, Avista Corp., Kooskia City Maintenance and the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Anderson said. The Idaho State Fire Marshal will investigate.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.