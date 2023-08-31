A decades-old Lewiston radio station known for its homespun local content is going off the air for an unknown amount of time.

Operating KRLC Hometown Radio at 1350 AM and 93.1 FM isn’t possible after Thursday evening because the lease is expiring for the land where its tower is located on Stewart Avenue near its intersection with Thain Road, said Angie McVey, a managing partner of McVey Entertainment Group.