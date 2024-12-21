Kuna man killed in Adams County avalanche

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

A Kuna man died Sunday when he was buried in an avalanche near the Wilson Creek Trailhead atop West Mountain in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Haines, 41, was snowmobiling with another man when the avalanche occurred. Other snowmobilers in the area assisted in digging Haines out of the debris, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Payette Avalanche Center reported that the slide was relatively small, but Haines was buried under the snow after the slide carried him into a “terrain trap,” which is a small ravine, depression or other feature of the slope where snow piles up.

It has been several years since the last avalanche fatality, said Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman.

“This is the first one to my knowledge on West Mountain,” he said.

The last avalanche death in Valley County was likely about 10 years ago, said Valley County Sheriff Kevin Copperi.

On Saturday, the Avalanche Center posted a report warning of “considerable” avalanche danger above 7,000 feet with winds and heavy snowfall creating “dangerous avalanche conditions.”

“Play it safe this weekend by limiting your time in and around avalanche terrain during peak avalanche danger. That means avoiding slopes steeper than 30 degrees if you are witnessing signs of instability such as cracking, collapsing or recent avalanche activity. Consistent communication with your travel partners is key as conditions change throughout the day,” the report said.

Visit payetteavalanche.org for avalanche reports.

The incident was reported at 12:21 on Sunday, triggering a search and rescue response from the Adams County and Valley County Sheriff’s Offices.

— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday

Neighbor boys’ vigilance likely saved couple from fire