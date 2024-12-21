Kuna man killed in Adams County avalanche

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
A Kuna man died Sunday when he was buried in an avalanche near the Wilson Creek Trailhead atop West Mountain in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Haines, 41, was snowmobiling with another man when the avalanche occurred. Other snowmobilers in the area assisted in digging Haines out of the debris, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Payette Avalanche Center reported that the slide was relatively small, but Haines was buried under the snow after the slide carried him into a “terrain trap,” which is a small ravine, depression or other feature of the slope where snow piles up.
It has been several years since the last avalanche fatality, said Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman.
“This is the first one to my knowledge on West Mountain,” he said.
The last avalanche death in Valley County was likely about 10 years ago, said Valley County Sheriff Kevin Copperi.
On Saturday, the Avalanche Center posted a report warning of “considerable” avalanche danger above 7,000 feet with winds and heavy snowfall creating “dangerous avalanche conditions.”
“Play it safe this weekend by limiting your time in and around avalanche terrain during peak avalanche danger. That means avoiding slopes steeper than 30 degrees if you are witnessing signs of instability such as cracking, collapsing or recent avalanche activity. Consistent communication with your travel partners is key as conditions change throughout the day,” the report said.
Visit payetteavalanche.org for avalanche reports.
The incident was reported at 12:21 on Sunday, triggering a search and rescue response from the Adams County and Valley County Sheriff’s Offices.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Neighbor boys’ vigilance likely saved couple from fire
KAMIAH — Few things are more fearful for homeowners than a structure fire. Just ask the Damrons.
“It would be devastating to lose your home to a fire. The worst,” said Joan Damron. “But there are certain things that happen that are God moments — we could be dead.”
Joan and her husband, Ken, are still anxious as they follow up with their insurance provider and contractors in the aftermath of their early morning Dec. 7 fire, sparked by an electric heater under Ken’s motorcycle parked in their carport. The fire spread through the structure and started working into the home, all of this while the couple slept soundly.
Meanwhile, neighbor boys Tristan Davis and Wade Garrett were up playing in their living room when, according to Joan, they saw the flames under the motorcycle. Garrett made the 911 call while Davis ran over to alert the Damrons.
“He was pounding on the front door, bless his heart. I was, ‘What the heck, it’s 3:50 in the morning. What’s going on?’ ”
With the Damrons alerted, shortly after, Kamiah Fire-Rescue arrived on scene where, at that time, Joan said the fire was just breaching into the house. During this, Ken went into the backyard to shut off their propane tank, as the fire was burning into the service line.
“We were that close,” she said. “If we had not had a metal door in the back, it would have been breached.”
KFR crews made quick work of the fire, which destroyed the carport and adjacent attached shed, and an exterior home wall.
“So the house is chilly,” Joan laughed, as the couple can still reside in their home, though the electrical system is out. “So the worst is losing the hot water, and we can’t use the laundry room.”
The home was insured, as was the motorcycle.
“So I guess he’ll be getting a new bike,” she laughed.
Meanwhile, the couple is working on cleanup and as well the follow-up to have damages repaired.
“This has been stressful in every way,” Joan said. “Everyone has been very good in working with us.” Her main emphasis has been in praising Davis and Garrett for their timely assistance.
“I’m just so thankful for them. They are sweet, nice young men to be caring to do something like that,” she said, continuing, “If they did not show up, we possibly would be dead. It’s a big deal!”
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday