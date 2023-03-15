Artwalk returns

Sean Cassidy stands in front of his photographs at the LCSC Center for Arts & History exhibit.

 August Frank/Inland 360

Some faculty and former professors at Lewis-Clark State College say the removal of several art installations in the Center for Arts & History’s “Unconditional Care” exhibition are a violation of free speech.

The art, removed by the college because of Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act, include a cross stitch depicting mifepristone and misoprostol pills used in medication abortion and accompanying text with information on the medication.