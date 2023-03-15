BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College is in line to receive less than half of the capital projects funds the governor had recommended for the Lewiston college after the Permanent Building Fund budget was passed Tuesday by a committee.

Around $2.4 million was included for LCSC in the budget that was passed by the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. Idaho Gov. Brad Little had recommended a total of $6 million for LCSC for a remodel of the Sam Glenn Complex, to expand dormitory capacity and to build out the Clearwater Hall first floor.