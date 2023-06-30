Fireworks are still in store for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this Fourth of July, even with changes at a popular public celebration and irrigation restrictions in many parts of Lewiston.
A concert and other activities at Adams Field in Clarkston on Tuesday have been canceled, but the fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. on that holiday.
Across the river in Lewiston, fireworks rules will remain the same, even though a large share of the city’s homes and businesses have been under irrigation restrictions since May 2.
The decision to end attendance at Adams Field came after the cost of the fireworks, along with the labor and transportation to stage them, escalated by 25% to about $25,000, said Angie McVey, a member of the Community Spirit committee that organizes the event.
About 1,000 individuals attended the July 4 Adams Field event last year, but most of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s approximately 50,000 residents watched the fireworks from other places, said McVey, a managing partner with McVey Entertainment Group.
“The fireworks in the air were the important thing,” she said. “The rest of it quit making sense because it was always in the red.”
So Adams Field will be closed. As in previous years, a soundtrack for the show will be broadcast on the radio. All of McVey Entertainment’s stations will carry it, including Z-Rock 96.5 FM.
American Insurance has been a key financial sponsor of the event for more than 35 years. The pre-show was expensive and time-consuming, McVey said.
In addition to renting portable bathrooms, a stage and sound equipment, Community Spirit paid for insurance, security personnel and a band, McVey said.
Every July 4, a group of volunteers did tasks such as decorating the field in red, white and blue and collecting garbage after the event was finished. Their work started at 8 a.m. and didn’t end until past 11 p.m., she said.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of people giving up their holiday,” McVey said. “Everybody wants to enjoy their day.”
Those celebrating July 4 in Lewiston will be allowed to light fireworks even if they are in the portions of the city where automated irrigation has been banned since May 2, said Carol Maurer, city of Lewiston public information officer in an email.
The city isn’t tightening its rules on fireworks due to the problems caused by one of its largest reservoirs being offline after it failed in January, she said.
Fire danger in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is assessed as “normal” based on weather conditions, the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, humidity and vegetation conditions, Maurer said.
State law and Lewiston code allow the fire department to ban fireworks if the threat is assessed as severe, she said.
“The general impact of irrigation restrictions on fire danger has primarily affected private lawns,” Maurer said. “Even so, the fire propagation classification for short dead grass remains minimal, meaning the risk of fire spread is relatively low.”
Aerial fireworks, which are not allowed in the city of Lewiston, are the “most concerning in terms of fire ignition in dry vegetation,” she said.
City of Lewiston rules permit non-aerial fireworks to be sold and discharged from June 28 to July 5 every year between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Possession or use of illegal fireworks could result in a misdemeanor with a penalty of as much as six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The Lewiston Police Department plans to enforce the rules fairly and responsibly, Maurer said.
“The enforcement will be carried out with a focus on promoting a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone while also prioritizing the safety of the community,” she said.
The Lewiston fire department will have two additional fire units deployed this weekend and July 4, driving around the city especially in parts of the community under irrigation restrictions, Maurer said.
“These additional units will enable crews to respond swiftly to any fire incidents that may occur, ensuring a faster and more efficient emergency response,” she said.
