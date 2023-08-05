Judge denies AG appeal of abortion decision

Raul Labrador

A federal judge will fast-track a decision on Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s appeal of a court decision that blocks enforcement of an opinion prohibiting referring patients out of state for abortions.

Labrador filed a notice of appeal Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he asked further litigation be put on hold while the appeal goes through. Judge Lynn Winmill had issued a preliminary injunction on the attorney general’s office, ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho doctors.

Tags

Recommended for you