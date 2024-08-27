Labrador attends Trump victory gala

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador attended a victory gala for President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Thursday.

The attorney general was an Idaho face at the conservative star-studded, black-tie event held at Trump’s private resort and home base, Mar-a-Lago.

Other guests at the America First Policy Institute Gala included House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana; Argentina’s President Javier Milei; and newly chosen nominees for Trump’s cabinet and administration.

That included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for interior secretary; former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced as his pick for health and human services secretary; former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice as attorney general; and “Department of Government Efficiency” picks Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Cabinet picks require U.S. Senate confirmation.

The America First Policy Institute is a Texas-based Republican think tank that quickly grew influence in national politics and is stacked with Trump loyalists who are likely to staff and influence policy for the incoming administration.

“Dinner with President Trump!” Labrador posted on X on Thursday night, along with a photo of himself in a tuxedo at the event, which hosted Trump’s first public speech since winning the Nov. 5 election.