Judge denies AG appeal of abortion decision

Raul Labrador

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday threw out ballot titles written by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office concerning a new ballot initiative relating to Idaho’s primary elections and ordered Labrador to deliver new ballot titles to the court by this afternoon.

Thursday’s opinion arrived quickly after Monday’s oral arguments in the case of Idahoans for Open Primaries vs. Labrador.