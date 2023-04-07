Landfill near Washtucna set to open in 2024

James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review The site of a Waste Management landfill in Adams County near Washtucna is seen in this March photo.

 James Hanlon

WASHTUCNA, Wash. — A new regional landfill with plans to take household waste from across the Inland Northwest is under construction in the remote scablands of Adams County.

The landfill, owned by Waste Management Inc., was first permitted in the 1990s when it was the subject of local disputes by neighboring wheat farmers. It remained undeveloped until now.