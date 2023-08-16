Lands department: Human-caused fires figure prominently

As of last week, more than 62,000 acres of land have burned this summer in Idaho, and the vast majority of the fires were human-caused.
So far, the Idaho Department of Lands has spent nearly $11.8 million on firefighting, and the state remains at elevated risk, according to IDL Director Dustin Miller.
Miller provided a fire season update Tuesday to the state Land Board, where he also discussed potential budget requests and staff-proposed ways to add more employee housing.
“We’re catching everything, fighting fires aggressively with the focus on firefighter safety and public safety,” Miller told the board. “That’s first and foremost, but we’re very mindful of the costs to the taxpayers of Idaho.”
This year’s emergency fire-suppression costs include contract engines and aircraft, Miller said. Many of these contracts started earlier than the anticipated Aug. 1 start date because of the need for increased capacity.
More than $2.7 million had been spent on aviation resources, which includes four single-engine air tankers, two fire boss aircraft, and two Type 2 helicopters. Type 2 helicopters are midsize fire suppression aircraft that can carry nine firefighters and up to 300 gallons of water.
“Certainly, aircraft are expensive, we all know that, but we are mindful of the costs associated with having them available to us and using them on our incidents,” Miller said.
IDL has spent around $6.5 million on two Type 3 teams, which typically provide initial attack on fires using resources from a number of organizations, according to the department’s website.
The state entered a “rapid drying trend” in July, with above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation, according to Miller’s report. The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook puts most of northern and southwestern Idaho at an elevated risk through September.
The National Weather Service in Boise is predicting nearly record-breaking hot temperatures for the area this week.
As of Aug. 8, there were 198 total fires in the state, 152 of which were human-caused, and 46 were from lightning; the number of human-caused fires is up about 30% this year, Miller said.
“We have more people, as we know, living and working as well as recreating on endowment lands and in the wild-urban interface, and so we’re seeing more unwanted, human-caused fires,” he said.
Most of the fires in the state are on U.S. Forest Service land, which accounts for 51,532 acres of land burned so far. The Hayden Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned 24,489 acres so far, and it’s 77% contained, Miller’s report said. The Elkhorn Fire in the Payette National Forest has burned nearly 26,000 acres and is 40% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s online fire tracker.
BUDGET REQUESTS
At Wednesday’s meeting, Miller also made a number of “budget enhancement” requests to include in the department’s fiscal year 2025 budget request.
Listed as the top priority was $475,000 for four Type 5 wildland fire engines for a recently established forest protective district in eastern Idaho called the Cottonwood District. The request includes $25,000 in ongoing funding for fuel and maintenance of the engines.
Miller also requested $250,000 in ongoing operating funding to adjust for inflation and cost of goods. He said the cost of fuel, maintenance, utilities, office supplies and travel are all up.
The director asked for $51,900 to go toward bringing two part-time positions — lands program manager and lands program specialist — to full-time and bringing one position, fire bureau administrative assistant, up to almost full-time.
Other requests included adding resources to the department’s timber operations, equipment and laptops for employees.
Secretary of State Phil McGrane asked about pay increases or incentives the department has considered to improve recruitment and retention. The department previously had said nearly 78% of its firefighting force were in their first or second year because of challenges with retaining and recruiting staff.
Miller said the department is looking at pay structures and “how to get creative” on how pay could improve.
“The concern for me is if we adjust pay at the entry level, then we’re looking at compression issues all the way up through the fire ranks,” he said.
Rookie firefighters make $15 an hour.
“I do think it’s a real concern as you’ve highlighted it, and talking out in the field is what are we doing to retain the experienced people,” McGrane said.
The requested enhancements totaled $4.2 million from all funding sources, $158,274 of which would come from the state’s general fund.
McGrane voted in favor of including all the enhancements on the budget request but urged further work into recruitment and retention.
The department’s full budget request will go to the Division of Financial Management in September for consideration to be included in the governor’s proposed budget. The Legislature will make the final budget decisions based on agencies’ requests.
EMPLOYEE HOUSING
It isn’t just the fire program that’s struggling to recruit and retain employees. IDL Operations Division Administration Michele Andersen presented the department’s plan to consider using funds from the state’s Land Bank, which holds funds from the sale of state land, to purchase properties for employee housing.
The department employs 355 full-time and 225 seasonal workers.
“These employees work in rural communities and support timber and rangeland management and seasonal fire suppression,” Andersen said. “The communities where these employees live and work, both rural and urban, have experienced significant increases in real estate values in recent years.”
This year, lawmakers approved funds to purchase a property in the Kamiah district to build a dormitory for seasonal firefighters.
As the department looks at further employee housing opportunities, she said it would consider opportunities to capture increased value on the properties, coordinating with other state agencies where needs overlap, and limiting acquisitions to the minimum properties and locations necessary for essential land management.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said she’s supportive of the concept, especially because she hears about similar issues recruiting teachers in the same areas of the state.
“There are certain places around the state where teachers cannot afford to live, and so a way to get folks in is to subsidize or offer something for their teachers to live,” Critchfield said. “And because of that, I have an extra respect for the problem that you’re trying to solve.”
Attorney General Raúl Labrador said he had concerns about making purchases while the market is so high and if the program would be limited to seasonal employees or also full-time.
Gov. Brad Little said he agreed the need is there, but he questioned the use of the state’s land bank for the funds.
“The people of Idaho that amended the Constitution for the land bank fund, believe me, didn’t think we were going to be buying houses for state employees,” Little said. “... It’s not a flagrant violation. I think it skirts the intent of the land bank.”
The board directed staff to look into the legality and constitutionality of using the funds from the land bank for this purpose.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.