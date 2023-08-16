Lands department: Human-caused fires figure prominently

Dustin Miller, director of the Idaho Department of Lands

 Jason Murphy

As of last week, more than 62,000 acres of land have burned this summer in Idaho, and the vast majority of the fires were human-caused.

So far, the Idaho Department of Lands has spent nearly $11.8 million on firefighting, and the state remains at elevated risk, according to IDL Director Dustin Miller.