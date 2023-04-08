Idaho lawmakers working on more ‘ESG’ legislation

Rep. Barbara Ehardt (JOHN ROARK/Post Register)

 Post Register

BOISE — Idaho made national headlines this week when the governor signed into law the “abortion trafficking” bill, which will make it punishable by up to four years in prison to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.

HB 242’s sponsor, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said it’s a parental rights bill. Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse have concerns about the lack of exemption or affirmative defense for young people who might think it’s unsafe to disclose their pregnancy or abortion to their parents.