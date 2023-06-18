The fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday in Lapwai was a celebration of both Black and Indigenous cultures as people came to Lapwai City Park to enjoy food, music and solidarity.
“We realize how many commonalities there are amongst both Black and indigenous people, so that’s kind of our unification with this whole event,” said event organizer Mikailah Thompson.
Thompson is a member of Indigenous Creatives, an Afro-Indigenous owned group that was hired to organize and photograph Saturday’s event.
Thompson said Juneteenth is a chance for these cultures to share the correct narrative of their past and reclaim that history.
“A lot of people don’t really take time to understand where these histories come from and who they directly impact and who they are specifically for,” she said.
It is also about embracing community, Thompson said, and “community” is a label that has no limit.
“Love should be spread amongst all of us,” she said. “So, this is what today really represents is just acceptance and fun and unification.”
That community spirit was the reason Lapwai resident Raul Gomez came to the Juneteenth Celebration at the city park with his children. He made it part of an eventful weekend that includes a Father’s Day fishing trip. His children received haircuts at the park courtesy of Lapwai-based Red’s Salon.
He expressed gratitude toward Lapwai for making events like these possible.
“It’s pretty awesome that they do things like this for the small community,” he said.
Lapwai High School senior Qubilah Mitchell showed up to support the event and her brother, a musician with the stage name of Izzy, performed at the Juneteenth Celebration.
Mitchell said she enjoyed seeing a Black celebration in a primarily Native American community. She said it is a chance for people to gain knowledge about what life is like for Afro-Indigenous people.
“They definitely get knowledge about how Afro-Indigenous people feel about their hair and not feeling wanted and being black and being Native American,” she said.
Thompson said this year’s event had an added focus on mental health. One of the event’s speakers, Black and Navajo life coach Deone Newell, led the crowd in breathing exercises she said are tools people can use when they feel stressed or overwhelmed.
“Come back to the breath and that source of life in your body,” she told the crowd. “It’s always present. It’s always with you.”