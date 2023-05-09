Lapwai man accused of threatening Pullman duplex

Apollo Lawyer

A Lapwai man who has been accused of threatening a Pullman residence with explosive devices faces up to life imprisonment.

Apollo B. Lawyer, 31, made his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree malicious placement of an explosive, first-degree burglary and felony harassment. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said in court Lawyer could face up to life in prison for the alleged crimes.