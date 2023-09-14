MOSCOW — The opening ceremony of the Latah County Fair is planned for 5:30 p.m. today, and it will be followed by the parade of market champions and a performance from the Sundown Sinners.
The fairgrounds are located at 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
MOSCOW — The opening ceremony of the Latah County Fair is planned for 5:30 p.m. today, and it will be followed by the parade of market champions and a performance from the Sundown Sinners.
The fairgrounds are located at 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
The fair is open from 1-10 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Ally Fraser will perform from 2-4:30 p.m. today and the 4-H style review will start at 5 p.m. today. Other performers during the fair include Henry Funk, Plaid Raptor, Old Time Fiddlers, Eric E and the Royal Blues, Running with the Boyz and more.
The Latah County Library will have storytime at 11:30 a.m. Friday on the Main Stage. Children are encouraged to attend and caregivers must sit with them.
The carnival will open at 4 p.m. today, at 3 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased from the carnival through the fair.
Inside the Depot building, there will be face painting and a STEM education area. In the barnyard, there will be the ag-olympics, College of Agriculture and Life Science ambassadors and cow pie bingo. Additional entertainment includes a bubble tower on the main lawn, Virginia City Mining Company on the Poultry Barn lawn and Pattycakes the Clown will roam the fairgrounds.
Food vendors will include the Troy FFA, Moscow Brewing Company, Papa’s Espresso and Ice Cream, Battlegrounds food truck, Humbleburger and more. Other vendors will also be available.
The Yarn Underground will have a demonstration on the steps involved in the sheep-to-shawl process, which includes preparing and spinning the fiber before knitting or crocheting the yarn, according to a news release. The demonstration will take place throughout the weekend.
The Latah Market Animal Sale will start at 2 p.m. Saturday and the preview catalog and early buyer registration is open online at auction.showorks.cloud/fair/latah. The 2023 sale will include swine, rabbit, beef, goat, sheep and poultry.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.