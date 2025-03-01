Latest deadline in Washington Legislature fells more bills

More legislation fell by the wayside Friday in the Washington Legislature, including bills on signature gathering for ballot initiatives, free school meals and ballot box tampering.

Friday was the deadline for bills to pass through fiscal committees, like Senate Ways and Means and House Appropriations. With a multibillion-dollar deficit hanging over the session, bills creating new or expensive programs have proven to be a tough sell.

The latest casualties come a week after the legislative session’s first deadline knocked out a slew of bills.

Legislation next needs to be passed out of the chamber where it originated by March 12. But bills deemed “necessary to implement the budget,” like those that include new taxes, are immune from these deadlines. And it’s possible lawmakers could find creative ways to revive their proposals in the budget process.

The session is slated to end April 27.

Here’s a sampling of the bills that failed to leap the latest hurdle.

Initiative signatures

A Democratic-backed bill dubbed the “initiative killer” by its Republican opponents is now dead.

Senate Bill 5382 would’ve required signature gatherers for initiatives to sign a declaration that information written by signers is accurate and they were not paid for their signature. It also directed the secretary of state to verify the address listed by a person on an initiative or referendum petition. The state’s initiative process allows citizens to propose changes in law on the ballot or to the Legislature.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs opposed the bill. And last week, Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen said the bill was not “a major caucus priority.” It lapsed in Senate Ways and Means without a vote.

Free school meals

This isn’t the year for a bill that would’ve offered free breakfast and lunch to all public school students. Currently, around 70% of public school students have access to free meals. It would cost about $120 million a fiscal year to cover 100% of students.

Gov. Bob Ferguson identified the expansion as a priority and many lawmakers signed on in support of the legislation. But the price tag for House Bill 1404 remained a concern given the deficit and other expensive K-12 education bills.

Independent prosecutor

For years, Democrats in Olympia have tried to establish an independent prosecutor to handle cases where police have used deadly force.

Reworking the plan to move the prosecutor inside the existing Office of Independent Investigations in the governor’s office, instead of situating it in the attorney general’s office, wasn’t enough to get it over the finish line. Senate Bill 5584 simply cost too much in a year with a major budget deficit.

“There are a lot of good bills we’d like to advance this year, this one included, but we’re dealing with a very difficult budget reality,” said the measure’s prime sponsor, Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond. The bill fizzled out in Senate Ways and Means.

Unemployment benefits for immigrants

Immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits. Senate Bill 5626 and House Bill 1773 intended to change that, creating a separate unemployment safety net using state dollars. Asked about the bill this week, House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon noted the tough path for bills that create new programs or benefits.

Victims of Crime Act funding

Federal funding for the Victims of Crime Act State Plan has been in decline. The program provides legal advocacy, therapy, emergency shelter and forensic exams to domestic violence survivors and other crime victims.

Proposals in the House and Senate would have required Washington to ensure the fund has $50 million every year through 2029, $60 million every year through 2033 and $70 million every year starting in 2033.

Advocates said that without stable funding services for crime victims could be in jeopardy — after-hours hotlines could be shut down, emergency shelter capacity would shrink and fewer legal advocates would be available resulting in fewer people being helped.

Pay for parental caregivers