Latter-day Saints church plans temple for Coeur d’Alene

Mike Strock remembers driving from Sandpoint to Spokane Valley last winter to go to a wedding at the region’s only Latter-day Saints temple when a fluke storm blew in, bringing with it hail so strong it split his windshield.

That’s just one reason why he and other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated this week when the church announced plans for 17 new temples worldwide, including one for Coeur d’Alene.

Northern Idaho is home to seven stakes, each made up of about 10 congregations with around 400 members each, stretching from Lewiston to Sandpoint. Latter-day Saints in the region must travel up to three hours to reach the nearest temple.

After Spokane, the nearest temple for Strock is in Cardston, Alberta.

Strock is president of the Sandpoint Stake, which includes members across three states and two time zones.

He said the new temple in Coeur d’Alene will significantly reduce travel time, making access easier for many members. But for his family and others, the excitement goes beyond convenience, as a temple is considered by church members a sacred place for spiritual growth.

“The reason we go is because it represents for us, as members of Church and Jesus Christ, the pinnacle of our belief,” he said.

A temple is considered one of the most holy places to Latter-day Saints. They are open only to members in good standing, and used for worship, education and sacred ordinances such as marriages and baptisms. They are closed on Sundays, when members attend regular services with their congregation.

Tyler S. Morton, president of the Coeur d’Alene Stake, said he and his wife cried when they heard the news.

“We have been preparing and praying for this moment for years,” he said. “This will be a huge blessing to our area.”

Strock explained that temples have a positive impact on their surrounding communities.

“Wherever any temple has been built, is has enhanced the community,” he said. “The work we’re doing inside is saving work.”

Frederick Sharp, president of the Hayden Lake Stake, agreed.

“The reality is that we’d drive further to be able to attend temple,” he said. “… A temple is a beacon in our community. Temples are beautiful things, but what happens inside is where people can go to find peace, quiet, solace and be closer to Christ; that’s really what a temple is about.”