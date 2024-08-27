Sections
Local NewsMarch 18, 2025

Law enforcement agency reminds community not to drive through farm fields

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
story image illustation

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that driving through farm fields is not permitted.

The law enforcement agency announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it has received an increasing number of reports that involve trespassing on personal property in recent years.

Driving through people’s farms could cause damage to the land. The sheriff’s office advises that trespassers could be held liable through criminal or civil court for the monetary amount of harm caused.

Always seek permission from the property owner to enter their land, or stay out.

“Let’s respect one another and each other’s property,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post.

