Law prof awarded $750,000K in UI suit

Sanders

A former University of Idaho law professor has been awarded $750,000 in a settlement over her claims of racial and gender discrimination by two former deans. The agreement also includes proposed changes to the college’s bylaws.

U.S. District of Idaho Court Judge Lynn Winmill filed a stipulated settlement Monday in the case brought by Shaakirrah Sanders against the university and two former deans of its College of Law, Mark Adams and Jerrold Long.

Recommended for you