BOISE — Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, on Friday re-introduced legislation to criminalize administering an mRNA vaccine — which would include two of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.

Nichols had introduced similar legislation in February, KTVB reported, but the new version strikes language that would have made the ban apply to all mammals. Otherwise, the legislation is the same as HB 154.

