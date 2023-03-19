Lawmakers dissatisfied with the response time of opinions from AG’s office

Rep. Stephanie Jo Mickelsen

BOISE — This session has seen the first new attorney general in Idaho in 10 years — and it appears there may be growing pains among some lawmakers regarding the way the new constitutional officer issues legal opinions.

After hearing concerns during a recent floor debate over the office’s budget, Rep. Stephanie Jo Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, proposed legislation Friday that would place a tight timeline on opinions requested from Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office.