Lawmakers seek control over university president hires

A proposal to make college and university presidents subject to Senate confirmation is going back to the drawing board.

After some spirited discussion and an on-the-fly attempt at editing, the House Education Committee returned the bill to its sponsor, committee chair Rep. Douglas Pickett.

The bill would apply to presidents at the state’s four-year schools: the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College. And Pickett, R-Oakley, said the confirmation process would apply only to new hires, not the current presidents.

“I think the intent is to move forward from this point on,” Pickett said.

The idea ran into trouble almost immediately — and from across the political spectrum.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a conservative Republican, questioned how the confirmation process would work. If the State Board of Education hires a president in the summer, months before the legislative session, the Senate confirmation process could be either a “show” or a “distraction.”

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, said the bill could leave a president answering to two bosses: the State Board that makes the initial hire, and the Legislature that gives the hire its final blessing. “This isn’t going to attract excellent, high-quality people to apply for a job.”

Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said the bill would set a dangerous and potentially costly precedent, opening a new class of hires to legislative review. “I have concerns about cracking open the confirmation process for people who are not appointed by the governor.”

Mathias also raised a technical concern. As written, the bill would have applied to “a president employed on or before July 1,” meaning the current college and university presidents. Mathias proposed amending the wording, with Pickett’s approval.

But before that could happen, the committee voted to return the bill to its sponsors, Pickett and Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle. That gives the lawmakers a chance to bring back the bill — in original or rewritten form.

Minutes after the House Education Committee rejected the university presidents’ bill, Rep. Douglas Pickett had better success the second time.

The committee introduced a bill that would require college and university Title IX officers to answer directly to the presidents.

Title IX is a landmark 1972 federal education law, banning discrimination based on sex. The far-reaching law covers intercollegiate athletics, but not just athletics.

The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, setting the stage for a full hearing at a later date.

This bill is also co-sponsored by Pickett, R-Oakley, and Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle.

A Senate version of a private school choice bill appears to have little chance of passing in the House.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, House Republican leaders threw cold water on a $50 million proposal that the Senate Education Committee narrowly passed Monday evening.