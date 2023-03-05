Lewis-Clark State College alum Liz Chavez, professor Heather Van Mullem and student Lizeth Serecero were honored Friday during the college’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference at the Williams Conference Center.
The LC State Women’s Leadership Conference awards honor a member of the community, an LCSC employee and an LCSC student who exemplify leadership in their field of expertise or workplace, serve as a role model to other women and girls, give back to the community and advocate for closing the leadership gap for women. The winners are chosen by a selection committee consisting of community leaders and LCSC personnel.
Chavez, who has taught for more than 30 years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, was honored with the Community Award. She has served on several LCSC boards and committees and in 2018 won the Marion Shinn Lifetime Achievement Award to recognize her contributions to the college and community. She also has served various roles in the community, including with Family Promise, League of Women Voters, Valley Transit and with her church.
Van Mullem, who started teaching at LCSC in 2005, earned the Campus Award. She teaches in the fields of sports studies and health education. Van Mullem has won multiple national and college awards for her work, including the Society of Health and Physical Educators’ 2021-22 Collegiate Educator of the Year for Idaho.
She has served on or chaired more than 30 committees at the college and helped organize the annual LC State Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration.
Serecero is the winner of the LC State Student Award. She is majoring in elementary education with minors in middle school math and Spanish. She also has worked at the Learning Resource Center on campus for nearly three years as a tutor.
A first-generation college student, Serecero is co-chairperson of the Warrior Entertainment Board, is a tour guide for Residence Life, has worked in the advising center, and is active in the Spanish Club.