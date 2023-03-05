Lewis-Clark State College alum Liz Chavez, professor Heather Van Mullem and student Lizeth Serecero were honored Friday during the college’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference at the Williams Conference Center.

The LC State Women’s Leadership Conference awards honor a member of the community, an LCSC employee and an LCSC student who exemplify leadership in their field of expertise or workplace, serve as a role model to other women and girls, give back to the community and advocate for closing the leadership gap for women. The winners are chosen by a selection committee consisting of community leaders and LCSC personnel.