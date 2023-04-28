Lewis-Clark State College students and faculty will make presentations during the 14th annual LC State Research Symposium set for next week at the Williams Conference Center on campus and the Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston.
All presentations will take place Thursday and Friday next week, and are open to the public to attend at no cost.
The Thursday keynote session will feature seven LCSC professors making presentations from noon to 1:20 p.m. at the WCC. The presenters and their lectures are Nancy Johnston, “Air Pollution Study of the LC Valley;” Sam Coulter, “The Past and Present of Print;” Peter Remien, “Bestial Liberty: Freedom and Animality in the Seventeenth Century;” Kylee Britzman, “Understanding the Messaging Strategies of Social Movements;” Christina Brando-Subis and Teresa A. Carmack, “The Online Elementary Education Program Does More;” and Charles A. Addo-Quaye, “Volvox scan: A DNA mutation clustering algorithm for population-scale genetics study.”
Next Friday from 12:05-1:15 p.m., Samuel Levulis, a human factors psychologist, will give a keynote address that will focus on his trek through a research-focused Ph.D. program at Texas Tech University, his work for General Electric and, most recently, his efforts with Microsoft.
The Thursday schedule will run from 8:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. while the Friday schedule will go from 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
