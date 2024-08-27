Leaders gather to talk about mental health

Idaho is about two years into a planned transformation in how people access mental health and substance use disorder care; it has made progress but still has a ways to go.

Leaders in the process of pivoting to a Community Behavioral Health Clinic Model gathered at the Idaho Behavioral Health Association conference Friday in downtown Boise to discuss the progress made and the vision for the new system.

The system is meant to expand access to behavioral health in the state and prevent expensive crises, which often lead to emergency room visits or jail time. The state has expanded some access, but there’s a concern the workforce won’t be able to meet the demand.

Idaho, with state and federal funds, helped create four Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, known as CCBHCs, that provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Many states across the country are moving to the CCBHC model, but Idaho is unique because all of the behavioral health clinics in the program are also what’s known as Federally Qualified Health Centers — which provide primary health services in underserved communities.

“Idaho would be the first and only state to have a fully integrated CCBHC model. ... From a research point of view, all eyes will be on Idaho to see, what this really could mean for the nation, how we could really look at this,” said Brett Beckerson, a senior director for policy and advocacy at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

This means someone who goes to Terry Reilly Health Services for a dentist appointment could also get referred to a counselor to treat depression or to another facility for substance use disorder treatment.

Terry Reilly Health Services CEO Heidi Hart told the Idaho Press that its dental and other primary health care staff will do a mental health screen, and behavioral health staff will screen for chronic health conditions.

“For us, it’s thinking about, I as a person bring all of what and who I am to whatever provider that I’m seeing,” Hart said in an interview. “So how do we equip our system and our providers to respond to whatever it is that the person brings with them to that vision, and how do we have the resources ultimately to be able to respond to whatever that person needs.”

Terry Reilly, Heritage Health near Coeur d’Alene, Community Health Association of Spokane — which operates in the Lewiston area — and Family Health Services in Twin Falls received grants from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the state to create these certified behavioral health clinics.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

There’s a notable gap with no clinic in Eastern Idaho, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams noted Friday. One of the major next steps is trying to get a clinic there to get certified.

The centers are required to provide crisis services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also must provide treatment planning; screening and assessments; outpatient mental health and substance use services; case management; outpatient primary care screening and monitoring; community-based mental health care for veterans; peer, family support and counseling services; and psychiatric rehabilitation services.

Another major next step is the state and the clinics need to calculate the prospective payment system rate — this is specific to each center and calculated based on the community’s need and how much it’s expected to cost to fill it. The rate would be paid by Medicaid and is meant to be an enhanced payment so it might help fill the need for some non-Medicaid and uninsured patients — but there’s still a gap there as well, speakers said Friday.

This takes a while to calculate, and the goal is to have this done by 2026, Adams said.

Hart said about 40% of Terry Reilly’s patients are uninsured.

“I don’t know that we have a really good solution about how, once we take that next step in the department, what do we do to help support individuals who do not have coverage,” Hart said.

There’s also a concern about an ongoing behavioral health workforce shortage in Idaho.

According to Beckerson, the funding provided through the program has allowed other states to grow their workforce. On average, clinics have been able to add an additional 22 staff members with the enhanced Medicaid funding, he said.