Legislation would make Washington clergy mandatory reporters of abuse

Frame

OLYMPIA — A bill currently making its way through the Washington State Legislature would require clergy to report child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse to the authorities, according to a news release from bill author and sexual abuse survivor Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle.

Senate Bill 5280, which unanimously passed the state Senate last week, requires clergy to report abuse allegations unless the information is obtained during a confession covered by the clergy-penitent privilege, according to the news release. Currently, Washington is one of seven states where clergy members are not legally required to report abuse allegations.